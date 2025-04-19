Triple H kisses male WWE icon during his Hall of Fame induction

Triple H has become a two-time WWE Hall of Famer ahead of WrestleMania 41. The Game was inducted by his best friend, Shawn Michaels, and the two even indulged in a kiss ahead of the former's speech.

Triple H has been a part of the global juggernaut for 30 years. While he was inducted into the company's Hall of Fame as a member of D-Generation X, WWE also recognised his contribution as an individual, as it was announced that he would be a part of the Hall of Fame class of 2025 as well.

Hunter was inducted by his former tag team partner and best friend, Shawn Michaels. The Heartbreak Kid delivered a heartfelt speech before introducing the 14-time world champion. The duo rolled back the years as they displayed their goofy selves by indulging in a kiss. Shawn also assured Stephanie McMahon that the only time they had kissed was on live TV.

Triple H and Shawn Michaels share a great relationship on and off the screen. The duo were involved in many notable storylines, both together and against each other. The former DX members have not settled into different roles. While Hunter is the head of the WWE creative team, Michaels runs NXT.

