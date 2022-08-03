"Who the f**k is that?" - Triple H says he didn't know who current RAW star was before WWE signed him

Triple H has stated that he had no idea who Logan Paul was when WWE wanted to bring him in for the first time.

The social media megastar made his debut on the April 2, 2021 episode of SmackDown. He was invited by Sami Zayn for the premiere of his trailer for his documentary. The Maverick was ringside for the former Intercontinental Champion's match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 37.

Paul made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 this year, where he partnered with The Miz to compete against The Mysterios. He recently competed at SummerSlam against The A-Lister.

During a recent appearance on the Impaulsive podcast, Triple H was asked how he reacted when he found out that WWE was interested in bringing in Logan Paul on TV.

"You want me to be completely honest? I said, 'Who the f**k is that?' No offense, I think it's funny because sometimes people talk about our business they go like, 'Well, I watched a little bit when I was a kid.' That means [they] never watch, and they don't want to offend me or something like that. Like yeah, that's not for everybody," said Triple H.

He continued and said he had no idea who Logan Paul was:

"When they first said it [bringing Logan Paul to WWE], Kristen Prouty walked in, talked all about it and I'm like, 'I don't know who that is.' I had no idea and then they told me and then I started looking at it and I was like holy sh*t, these dudes are massive." (56:28-57:09)

Triple H says Logan Paul earned his respect like Bad Bunny did

Bad Bunny made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37, by teaming up with Damian Priest to take on The Miz and John Morrisson in a tag team match. Logan Paul also had his first WWE match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

His recent match against The A-Lister at SummerSlam impressed many fans and veterans. Triple H stated that he respects Logan Paul for what he has done in the ring.

"To do what you did, right, it's like Bad Bunny, same thing. And I don't give this easy because I've done this for a long time, put my life on the line for it and seen other people do the same. Respecting our business for what we do is tough to get, and I don't give it easy. 'Taker doesn't give it easy. The people at the top are like, 'You got to earn it,' and it's a lot to earn. You earned my respect, big time. Bad Bunny earned my respect, big time," said Triple H. (58:26-58:57)

Logan Paul signed a multi-year, multi-event deal with WWE a couple of weeks ago. This means we'll see him in the ring again sooner or later.

