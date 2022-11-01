Triple H leads entire RAW locker room out to stop Brock Lesnar's brawl ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

This week on RAW, Triple H led the entire locker room out to stop a brawl between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley.

A couple of weeks ago, Lesnar made his RAW return to assault Lashley, eventually costing him his United States Championship match against Seth Rollins. Lashley retaliated by destroying Brock Lesnar, putting him through the announcer's desk.

With both men set to battle at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, they were scheduled for a sit-down interview this week on RAW.

When the satellite interview started, Lesnar was nowhere to be seen. Lashley stated that Brock has been ducking him for the past 20 years. He also said that had they fought two decades ago, he would've exposed Brock Lesnar as he did at the Royal Rumble. The All Mighty threatened to expose Brock Lesnar as a "Bobby Lashley wannabe" at WWE Crown Jewel.

To everyone's surprise, Brock's music hit and The Beast came out. He immediately called Lashley out, who didn't hesitate to confront his Crown Jewel opponent in the ring.

Lesnar, however, didn't wait for Lashley to get in the ring and took the fight to him. As both men continued to brawl, the entire RAW locker room led by Triple H came out to separate the two superstars.

After much effort, locker and WWE officials separated them. Furthermore, Triple H threatened to call off the match at Crown Jewel if Lashley and Lesnar laid a finger on each other again.

The rivalry between Lashley and Lesnar is intensifying with each passing day. The increased animosity is bound to make their bout at Crown Jewel all the more interesting.

Who do you think will win at Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments section.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes