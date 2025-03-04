  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H
  • Triple H-led creative in WWE has "totally wasted" 33-year-old star, says veteran (Exclusive)

Triple H-led creative in WWE has "totally wasted" 33-year-old star, says veteran (Exclusive)

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Mar 04, 2025 08:29 GMT
Triple H is in charge of booking WWE
Triple H is in charge of booking WWE's shows! (Image from WWE.com)

WWE has been firing on all cylinders ever since Triple H took control of the company's creative. While Hunter's booking decisions have mostly pleased fans, wrestling veteran Vince Russo scrutinized his booking of Otis.

Ad

Despite being very popular among fans, the 33-year-old has not been given any significant push. Otis' storyline with Chad Gable also ended abruptly, with the latter not even getting his comeuppance. The powerhouse was in action on RAW last night, where he suffered another loss, this time to Gunther.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stressed that Triple H and Co. have completely fumbled Otis' booking. The former WWE writer also questioned the direction of Wyatt Sicks and pointed out Bray Wyatt's booking.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"They have totally wasted Otis. This guy is so unique. Nobody looks like him. He’s got a personality out the wazoo. It’s like, you know, you look at him, and how do you miss with Otis? How do you miss with Bray Wyatt? How do you miss with Wyatt Sicks? How many times do we have to keep asking this question: how do you miss with? So many people, bro." [From 1:01:09 onwards]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Otis has won just one title in his WWE career, with his RAW Tag Team Championship win coming under the previous regime. Triple H has majorly overlooked the 330 lbs star.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी