Triple H-led creative in WWE has "totally wasted" 33-year-old star, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE has been firing on all cylinders ever since Triple H took control of the company's creative. While Hunter's booking decisions have mostly pleased fans, wrestling veteran Vince Russo scrutinized his booking of Otis.

Despite being very popular among fans, the 33-year-old has not been given any significant push. Otis' storyline with Chad Gable also ended abruptly, with the latter not even getting his comeuppance. The powerhouse was in action on RAW last night, where he suffered another loss, this time to Gunther.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stressed that Triple H and Co. have completely fumbled Otis' booking. The former WWE writer also questioned the direction of Wyatt Sicks and pointed out Bray Wyatt's booking.

"They have totally wasted Otis. This guy is so unique. Nobody looks like him. He’s got a personality out the wazoo. It’s like, you know, you look at him, and how do you miss with Otis? How do you miss with Bray Wyatt? How do you miss with Wyatt Sicks? How many times do we have to keep asking this question: how do you miss with? So many people, bro." [From 1:01:09 onwards]

Otis has won just one title in his WWE career, with his RAW Tag Team Championship win coming under the previous regime. Triple H has majorly overlooked the 330 lbs star.

