Triple H had a long discussion with two-time heavyweight champion about his future in WWE

Triple H recently revealed that he had a long conversation with Boxing Heavyweight Tyson Fury about the latter's WWE career at Clash at the Castle.

The Game's current reign of power in the Stamford-based promotion has been universally lauded by fans for improving the weekly product. After Vince McMahon retired from his four-decade-long career in the company, Hunter took over as the Head of Creative and was also promoted to Chief Content Officer.

The Cerebral Assassin recently spoke to Sporting News, where Hunter revealed that he had a lengthy discussion with Tyson Fury about his future in the company. The talk happened while the promotion was in the United Kingdom for their first stadium show in the country in 30 years.

“We were just together in Cardiff. We had a long talk about it. He’s as enamored as ever in wanting to do this with us. Selfishly, I want him to come work with us. Also, selfishly, I want to see those fights. I hope he knocks those out, and I hope he stays interested because I do think with the dedication and the drive he has that he could do something special with us as well,” said Triple H. [H/T Wrestling News]

Fury did appear at Clash at the Castle. He sat ringside throughout the show. After Drew McIntyre lost in the main event to Roman Reings, The Gypsy King entered the ring and sang songs for the Scotsman and the crowd.

Triple H talked about WWE potentially signing NBA star Dwight Howard.

During the same interview, Triple H also discussed the possibility of WWE signing basketball star Dwight Howard, saying "the ball's in his court."

During this year's SummerSlam weekend, Howard was part of WWE's tryouts in Nashville. It was reported that he impressed everyone present with his charisma and promo skills.

Speaking to Sporting News, the 14-time world champion said that he was impressed by the NBA legend at the tryouts and extended him an offer to join the promotion.

“I think the ball’s in his court. It’s a funny thing, Dwight, in the conversations we had was like, ‘I really want to do this, I’m serious. I really want to do this.’ But we hear that a lot, and there’s a difference between saying, ‘I wanna do this,’ and putting the grind and doing the work to get there. [He] came by our tryouts in Nashville, was incredibly entertaining, jumping in promos by himself and with others. Incredibly entertaining, really driven to want to do this," said Triple H.

With WWE's weekly viewership on the rise, it might be a good time to capitalize on the popularity of stars from different fields.

The company recently announced that Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against YouTube sensation Logan Paul.

