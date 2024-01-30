"Triple H made that clear at the press conference" - Wrestling veteran discusses why Bayley won the Royal Rumble match (Exclusive)

Former wrestling writer Vince Russo recently spoke about why Bayley won this year's Royal Rumble match.

The Role Model entered the Rumble match at number three and went on to win the whole encounter. She lasted over 63 minutes in the match, breaking Rhea Ripley's previous record.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned the WWE pushed the Damage CTRL leader for two major reasons. They wanted her to face IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship. He also felt that the company rewarded the Role Model for being a workhorse over the last few years.

"I think Bayley went over for a couple of reasons. Firstly, they wanted Bayley vs. IYO SKY. And number two is, they really wanted to reward Bayley. Triple H made that clear at the press conference and I get that bro."

The veteran writer also mentioned that the men's Rumble match was also lackluster. He detailed that there were no surprise entrants, and it also seemed very basic.

"You got Cody winning it for the second time in a row, Sami Zayn is number 30. No surprises, Andrade, like just very, 'Okay, here's where we're going. Let's just get there.' That's what this whole period feels like to me," Russo said. [25:22 onwards]

Bayley was on RAW this week with the rest of Damage CTRL. She bragged about her win at the Rumble before being interrupted by Rhea Ripley. However, the Eradicator was ambushed by Nia Jax, bringing the segment to an abrupt end.

It will be interesting to see how WWE pivots into the IYO SKY storyline and an implosion within Damage CTRL.

