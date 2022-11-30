Triple H made former Universal Champion "look like a complete a**hole", says WWE Hall of Famer 

As head of WWE creative, Triple H now calls all the shots. However, prior to his new position of power, Kurt Angle believes The Game's desire to be number one derailed the momentum of other stars.

At the 2017 Survivor Series Premium Live Event, The King of Kings and Kurt Angle represented RAW alongside Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, and Samoa Joe. Despite no longer performing full-time, Hunter was front and center for most of the match-up, something that did not sit well with Kurt.

Speaking on the Kurt Angle Show, the former WWE Champion said that The Game overshadowed young stars like Braun Strowman, who was starting to emerge as a major star in the company.

"Yes [2017 men’s Survivor Series match turned into the ‘Triple H show'] and I didn’t agree with that, especially making Braun [Strowman] look like a complete a**hole. I’m not sure what they were trying to accomplish at that point."

He added:

"I know that Triple H wanted to get the win, I understand that but the way they did that just made it look like, you know, nobody else mattered but Triple H and that’s not what you want to do with talent that you’re building." (H/T Post Wrestling)

The King of Kings and the Olympic gold medalist collided a few months later at WrestleMania 34 in a mixed tag team match. Hunter teamed up with his wife, Stephanie McMahon, to take on Angle and the debuting Ronda Rousey.

Kurt Angle wanted Triple H and Braun Strowman to eventually face off

Despite his ill feelings towards the contest, the 53-year-old Kurt Angle, like many fans, was keen to see Hunter face off against the Monster Among Men following Survivor Series 2017.

Continuing to speak on the Kurt Angle Show, the Hall of Famer was adamant that both Strowman and WWE's new Chief Content Officer would have brought out the best in each other in the ring.

"I think that if they would've had a program together, it would've been great, and I think that Triple H and Braun Strowman would have had some five-star matches," he said. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

After his untimely release by Vince McMahon in June 2021, The Game recently re-signed Braun Strowman to WWE this past summer. The Monster of All Mosters made his triumphant return on the September 5th episode of Monday Night Raw.

