Triple H makes an announcement before landmark WWE SmackDown episode

WWE's Head of Creative Triple H hyped up the fans before the 1200th episode of SmackDown this week.

Tonight's edition of the blue brand will emanate from the Bell Center in Montreal, Canada. The show will feature the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and number one challenger Drew McIntyre squaring off against each other just weeks before their epic encounter at WWE Clash at the Castle. The two men will also have to watch out for Karrion Kross.

In a recent tweet, The Game recalled the first episode of the blue brand that emanated from New Haven, CT back in 1999. He thanked the superstars for taking the brand higher every week and making the shows successful. He also expressed his gratitude to the fans who kept watching the show week after week.

Here's what the tweet read:

"From the first Smackdown April 29, 1999 in New Haven, CT to the 1200th tonight in Montréal, Canada. A huge milestone for the brand, the Superstars who’ve pushed it forward and a THANK YOU to the WWE Universe who watched every week! Ep. 1200 is live tonight on WWEonFOX"

Kevin Nash is enjoying Triple H's booking

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is a big fan of the new direction of the product. In a recent tweet, Nash mentioned that this week's RAW featured pay-per-view worthy matches on free TV. He detailed that Drew McIntyre vs. Kevin Owens, AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley, and Theory vs. Dolph Ziggler were all amazing matches for the red brand.

The former nWo member suggested that Triple H had a good grasp on wrestling and was using his experience inside the squared circle to put out such action-packed matches for the flagship show.

Are you excited for this week's episode of SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

