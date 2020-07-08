Triple H makes a big statement about counter-programming AEW's Fyter Fest with NXT Great American Bash

Triple H finally reacted to NXT Great American Bash going up against AEW Fyter Fest.

Do you agree with the NXT boss' explanation about the timing of Great American Bash?

Shawn Michaels, Triple H and Cody.

WWE's decision to bring back NXT Great American Bash on short notice as a counter-programming strategy to AEW's Fyter Fest raised a lot of eyebrows across the professional wrestling fraternity.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, Triple H explained WWE decision to book the two-day Great American Bash event for weekly NXT TV.

When asked whether it was part of a healthy competition, Triple H said that it absolutely was and anyone who thought otherwise was naive about the situation. He noted that counter-programming isn't a new trend in professional wrestling as WCW did it back in the day with Clash of Champions going up against WrestleMania IV in 1988.

Triple H, however, explained that the decision to have Great American Bash right now wasn't down to counter-programming and it was just how the WWE had planned it to happen, considering the perfect gap from a timing standpoint between In Your House and SummerSlam TakeOver.

Triple H stated that he doesn't counter-book but does what's best in NXT's interests.

Here's what NXT head honcho had to say:

"It absolutely is part of healthy of competition. Anyone that thinks it isn't, to a degree, is being naive to the situation. You saw that back in the day when Clash of Champions was counter-programming [to WWE's WrestleMania IV in 1988]. At the same point, it can't drive your booking decisions. Obviously there are counter-programming decisions, but I can tell you exactly how this came about. Almost all of these storylines were headed where they are now. There was a gap, timing wise, between In Your House and what will become the SummerSlam TakeOver, and you need a halfway point and a build. This is that halfway point. So it doesn't change our decision-making process. I don't counter-book, I book what's right for NXT."

NXT Great American Bash vs. AEW Fyter Fest

It doesn't even matter whether or not it was WWE's blatant attempt at counter-programming AEW Fyter Fest, as the fans get to witness some exceptional wrestling from both the promotions on Wednesday nights.

The second night of the Great American Bash will see Adam Cole take on Keith Lee in a Winner Takes All match. The expected main event match over at Fyter Fest is expected to be FTR and Young Bucks teaming up to take on The Lucha Brothers and The Butcher & The Blade. Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy's singles is another possible bout that could headline night two of Fyter Fest.