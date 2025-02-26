Triple H makes major announcement ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE is days away from one of the most important stops on The Road to WrestleMania 41. The 15th Elimination Chamber event will see Superstars battle inside the grueling structure to secure a title shot. To add to the buzz, Triple H just dropped another reveal on the WWE Universe.

RAW and SmackDown Superstars will enter World Wrestling Entertainment's custom structure made of more than a dozen tons of unforgiving steel and chain. This Elimination Chamber 2025 will be John Cena's final time inside the 16-foot-high cage of brutality. A strong theme is needed for such a high-stakes PLE, and WWE Universe veteran Poppy has been tapped as the artist to provide.

The Chief Content Officer took to X today to reveal a new Elimination Chamber promo, revealing Poppy's "No Way Out" single as the official theme song moving forward. The popular lifelong wrestling fan has collaborated with Triple H for years, mainly on NXT with live performances, theme songs, and even the brand's soundtrack:

"One massive stop left on the road to #WrestleMania…and it’s the most brutal of them all. 'New Way Out' by Poppy is the official theme song of #WWEChamber," Triple H wrote with the video below.

The WrestleMania 41 card is set to be updated on Saturday. The Men's Chamber winner will challenge Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes on The Grandest Stage of Them All, while the Women's Chamber winner will face Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Updated lineup for WWE Elimination Chamber

World Wrestling Entertainment will present the 2025 Elimination Chamber PLE on Saturday, live from Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Below is the updated lineup:

The Rock will be there for Cody Rhodes to answer his challenge

Unsanctioned Match: Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae

Women's Elimination Chamber: Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez

Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez Men's Elimination Chamber: John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Seth Rollins

The 15th Elimination Chamber event is set to begin at 7pm ET on Peacock in the United States, and on Netflix for international viewers. The Kickoff will air on Peacock this Friday at 7pm, and the Countdown show will air Saturday at 5pm ET.

