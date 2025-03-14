Triple H makes a blockbuster announcement ahead of WWE SmackDown

Triple H made a blockbuster announcement that's sure to get WWE fans around the globe buzzing. The Game has officially announced the Backlash 2025 PLE for May 10.

Ad

WWE is gearing up for a blockbuster WrestleMania 41 that's expected to be a loaded show. With several big-ticket matches already announced, there's no doubt the event could potentially even surpass the standards set by Mania 40. The show will be headlined by Cody Rhodes and John Cena as they face off for the Undisputed WWE Title. However, as has been the custom over the years, WrestleMania is immediately followed by Backlash, and this year will be no different.

Ad

Trending

Amid the sky-high anticipation for The Show of Shows, Triple H has now dropped another massive announcement. The WWE CCO has confirmed that Backlash 2025 will emanate from the Enterprise Center in St Louis on March 10. He also mentioned that the tickets for the show would go live next Friday.

"Every#WrestleManiathere are winners and there are losers…For every action … there will be a Backlash.#WWEBacklash comes to @Enterprise_Cntr in St. Louis on May 10. Tickets on sale next Friday."

Ad

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Check out his post below:

Expand Tweet

In the press release announcing Backlash 2025, WWE confirmed veterans like Randy Orton and John Cena for the premium live event. The Viper, who's a native of St. Louis, is sure to feature in a marquee match at the upcoming event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback