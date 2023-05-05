Triple H makes a blockbuster announcement regarding the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Last month, Triple H introduced a brand new WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Today, Hunter made a blockbuster announcement regarding the future of the World Heavyweight Championship during a press conference in Puerto Rico for WWE Backlash 2023.

Last Friday, Roman Reigns was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championships. Later, Hunter announced that the new World Heavyweight Championship now belongs to Monday Night RAW. Today, The Game announced a tournament for the title.

During the press conference, Triple H revealed that there will be two triple-threat matches on both RAW and SmackDown following Backlash. The winner of those matches will face each other in the main event of the show. The two competitors who win both matches will compete at Night of Champions 2023 for the title.

WWE @WWE



announces that THIS MONDAY on



#WWEBacklash @TripleH announces that THIS MONDAY on #WWERaw , the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament will begin! 🚨🚨🚨@TripleH announces that THIS MONDAY on #WWERaw, the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament will begin!#WWEBacklash https://t.co/3mJNW0oGKt

The title is exclusive to the red brand, but superstars from SmackDown are getting the opportunity to compete for the vacant championship. It is possible that if a SmackDown star wins the title, he could make his way to Monday Night RAW with the new World Heavyweight Championship.

What are your thoughts on the new World Heavyweight Championship tournament? Sound off in the comment section below.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes