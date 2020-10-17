On the kickoff show for tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, WWE EVP Triple H made a bold statement while talking about NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley. The Game was asked which NXT Superstar will be headlining WrestleMania in a few years, and he made it clear that he thinks Rhea Ripley will be the one to do so.

The former NXT Women's Champion noticed the clip and reacted to the same. You can see her response below:

Rhea Ripley has been one of NXT's most valuable assets

In late 2019, Rhea Ripley defeated Shayna Baszler to win the NXT Women's Championship and became the first woman to win both the NXT UK and NXT Women's titles.

Before that, she captained the NXT women's team in the Women's elimination match at Survivor Series 2019 PPV, with the squad eventually defeating Team RAW and Team SmackDown. She went on to feud with Charlotte Flair on the road to WrestleMania 36, where she lost the NXT Women's Championship to The Queen.

Ripley is an incredibly gifted athlete and is just 24. She still has a lot left to accomplish and has all the ingredients to become a megastar in the future. Judging by how she carries herself in and out of the ring, it won't be a surprise if Triple H's statement comes true in a few years.