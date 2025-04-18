Triple H makes confession about The Rock; he makes big changes and leaves everyone confused

Triple H has been working as the WWE CCO for quite some time, but he’s admitted that no one knows when the Rock will come and make changes. He’s opened up about what happens.

In an interview with Peter Rosenberg on WWE’s YouTube channel, Triple H spoke about working with The Rock. He was asked if The Rock calling himself The Final Boss annoyed him, but he laughed and said that it was just who The Brahma Bull was. He said that as the person in charge of booking the show, having someone like The Rock come in and work was always something great, because of the attention that it brought to the show.

“He is. He’s the Final Boss. If you’re writing this show, if this show is your responsibility, and someone says, hey, the biggest star in the world, probably one of the most recognizable people in the planet, the biggest star in Hollywood, wants to come and do this stuff, and be involved in this, that’s a pretty good thing right? It brings so many eyeballs. It brings so much attention.” (1:03:31 – 1:04:00)

He pointed out another factor from The Final Boss arrives in WWE and cuts promos. He said that the star was unpredictable, and it left everyone unable to be sure of what he would do. He said that at times, he could go out there and cut a promo that no one would understand, and everyone would be confused. Triple H added that it was never known if The Final Boss would get heavily involved or not, and sometimes becomes a monkey wrench in the already existing plans and storylines.

“And there’s a factor with him, that is he will say disruptive things all the time. It’s unpredictable. You don’t know what he will do. You don’t know if he’s just gonna go out there and cut a promo and you’re like, I don’t know what he just said, and it’s good that he’s here, but I’m confused, right? That’s cool. Or if he’s going to get heavily involved, and you’re like, well, this just threw a monkey wrench in the whole thing. You’re unsure. It’s a great place to be.” (1:04:00 – 1:04:36)

Fans can see Triple H's interview below.

At this point, it’s clear that The Brahma Bull does what he wants. Fans will have to wait and see what happens at WrestleMania and how deeply he gets involved.

