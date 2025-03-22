Triple H makes decision; issues Randy Orton announcement

Triple H has made a major decision regarding Randy Orton. The star's next step will be a major one.

Kevin Owens put Randy Orton out of action last year when he hit his friend with the package piledriver for having the temerity to stand up to him and say that he should not attack Cody Rhodes. He took that as a personal insult and decided to almost end Orton's career, hitting him with a move that hurt him when he was already dealing with back issues accumulated over the years.

Now that he's back, though, Orton has clarified that he has unfinished business with Owens. The two of them started the show on WWE SmackDown today, and now Triple H has made an announcement about Orton.

The two stars are going to be facing each other at WrestleMania. The decision about the two have now been made.

"We’ve seen an even more determined and vicious @FightOwensFight… …and a return to form for @RandyOrton. There is only one place left for them to fight…#WrestleMania."

Randy Orton has seemed determined to bring back his punt kick for Kevin Owens and return the favor by putting him on the shelf. Now, fans will have to wait and see if that happens.

