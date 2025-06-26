Triple H makes huge announcement for a new WWE show breaking long-time rule

Triple H has now stepped up and made an official announcement for a new WWE show. However, in doing so, the CCO has broken a long-standing rule.
Earlier today, Netflix made a major announcement about the release of the next WWE show, WWE Unreal, on July 29 on Netflix. They mentioned that, for the first time ever, fans would be able to step into the writer's room and outside the ring with WWE stars and see the drama behind the scenes, with it being intense even when away from the in-ring spotlight.
"OFFICIAL: WWE: Unreal Season 1 will release on Netflix on July 29. For the first time ever, step into the WWE writer's room and outside the ring with your favorite WWE Superstars, where the drama is just as intense offstage as it is under the spotlight."
Triple H confirmed it and made the announcement himself, saying that it was all more real than most fans thought. He invited everyone to see it all on July 29.
When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!
"See it all. July 29… It’s more real thank you think. @netflix #WWEUnreal."
For a long time now, WWE has maintained kayfabe, even when acknowledging that it is all part of a scripted show. Triple H inviting fans backstage to see the creative process of the show is breaking a rule that has long been established in WWE, dating back to before Vince McMahon's time.
Fans will be waiting to see exactly how far WWE decides to go with this show.
She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!