Triple H makes a huge announcement about The Rock's status ahead of Elimination Chamber

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently shared an update about The Rock's appearance at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

The Brahma Bull has been heavily involved with the main event picture over the last few weeks. He sided with Roman Reigns and slapped Cody Rhodes during the WrestleMania 40 press conference in Las Vegas a couple of weeks ago.

Hunter and Rhea Ripley were on the Xav & Michelle for Breakfast podcast this week, promoting Elimination Chamber. The Game made it clear that The People's Champ would not be on the show this weekend. He pointed out that Rock's schedule was really tight, and they could not fit in an appearance from him at the Elimination Chamber:

"I'm not gonna spin that because I don't want people expecting that and not see that. This show will be spectacular and nobody will miss The Rock. As this all came to be, his schedule is quite tight as you can imagine. So we have him for a lot of events, unfortunately, this was not one of them." [From 32:08 to 32:33]

The Rock showed up to SmackDown this week

This week on SmackDown, The Rock showed up and gave the WWE fans a piece of his mind. The Great One walked out to the ring after Roman Reigns announced that it would be a historic episode since Rock would be joining The Bloodline.

The 51-year-old veteran cut a promo berating the fans, calling them "trailer park trash." He claimed that fans had pushed him to come out with this version of himself because they gave up the biggest WrestleMania main event between him and Roman in favor of Cody's story.

The Brahma Bull claimed that there was no way Rhoes would complete his story and the newer version of The Bloodline would dominate WWE.

