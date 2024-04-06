Triple H makes major announcement 1 day before WrestleMania

Triple H has every reason to be happy heading into WrestleMania XL. The WWE Chief Content Officer had one more major announcement to make one day before the biggest event of the Stamford-based company's calendar year.

The Game received his due credit during the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 ceremony this week, where Paul Heyman praised him for his role in leading the Stamford-based company away from the chaos that had engulfed it previously, indicating what had happened with Vince McMahon. Amid all the praise, WWE has been breaking record after record, while becoming quite mainstream again courtesy of The Rock's return in recent months.

Ahead of what many fans are calling the biggest WrestleMania in the Stamford-based company's recent history, Triple H had another success to announce on X/Twitter as he brought up the fact that the latest episode of SmackDown in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, had been the highest-grossing show in the history of the blue brand.

"Another day, another record set on the Road to #WrestleMania XL. Tonight’s #SmackDown at Philadelphia’s @WellsFargoCtr was the highest-grossing show in the history of the blue brand."

During the show as well, they announced that they had 19,833 as the audience at what had been the Stamford-based company's 14th consecutive TV sellout show.

Triple H has quite a week ahead of him

With WrestleMania XL now a day away, Triple H has the biggest event in front of him, as this will be the first time that Vince McMahon is in no way connected to the show.

With the huge Bloodline story and more to tell, not only does The Game have to book Night One and Night Two of WrestleMania XL and see it go through flawlessly, but also on the card are NXT Stand & Deliver, the RAW after WrestleMania XL, and the NXT after that as well.

In what promises to be a huge few days for WWE, the coming days will decide how the next year of the Stamford-based company takes shape.

