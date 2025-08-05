Triple H Makes Major Announcement To Kick Off The WWE RAW After SummerSlam

Triple H has kicked off the WWE RAW after SummerSlam with an announcement. The WWE CCO took to social media immediately after the show started.The Game started the show with an announcement on X, stating that SummerSlam had been game-changing and wondering how such an event would be followed up. He then revealed that they had a massive episode of RAW planned. There, he posted the announcement of several segments from the show itself.Triple H posted about a match between Sheamus and Rusev, which had been announced between the two rivals after weeks of feuds between them. Becky Lynch's appearance was also announced after she beat Lyra Valkyria to retain her Intercontinental Championship, ensuring she would never have to defend her title against Valkyria as long as she remains champion. He also announced the arrival of the newly crowned Women's Tag Team Champions, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, on RAW.&quot;How do you follow up a game-changing #SummerSlam? A HUGE #WWERaw RIGHT NOW on @netflix!&quot;With these segments announced and the new champions present, it remains to be seen what Judgment Day members will say now that they have lost the tag titles.