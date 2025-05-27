  • home icon
  Triple H makes major CM Punk error on WWE RAW

Triple H makes major CM Punk error on WWE RAW

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified May 27, 2025 19:49 GMT
Triple H messed this one up (image via WWE)
CM Punk with the fans on an episode of SmackDown (image via WWE)

This week's episode of WWE RAW was a stacked one, but early in the show, it was claimed that CM Punk hadn't made the trip. Interestingly, he waited until the last possible second to appear at the show and attack Seth Rollins, sending a message following his WrestleMania betrayal.

That being said, CM Punk didn't need to wait until the last minute. Why didn't the former WWE Champion make his presence known during the match and actually cost Rollins his place in the Money in the Bank ladder match in favor of Sami Zayn?

Zayn and Punk worked together at Saturday Night's Main Event, but interestingly, Punk wasn't the one who came out to help his teammate; it was Jey Uso. The match was a triple threat, so there was already no disqualification on it, so there is no reason why he couldn't have acted sooner.

Punk could have made a much better point if he had cost Rollins the match and helped Zayn pick up the win, potentially allowing him to head towards his first World Championship.

Sami Zayn deserved the win, and CM Punk should have helped him

Seth Rollins is the first man to be added to the match who is a former World Champion. The other members of the match, LA Knight, Penta, and Solo Sikoa, have yet to reach that point in their careers.

Except for The Visionary, none of them have ever won a Money in the Bank ladder match either. This made it seem as though Triple H was finally going to book the match to allow a mid-carder to break out and use the contract to win their first world title, in the same way Rollins did back in 2015.

Sadly, this wasn't the case, instead, Rollins qualified and will now most likely use his new stable to help him ensure he becomes a two-time Money in the Bank winner just like CM Punk.

Phillipa Mariee

Phillipa Mariee

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Edited by Brandon Nell
