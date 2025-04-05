Triple H makes major revelation minutes before WWE SmackDown

Triple H has made a major revelation minutes before WWE SmackDown started today. The WWE CCO made sure that fans knew about it.
Triple H sent a message about the recent episodes of WWE SmackDown. He revealed that not only were the European shows in Barcelona, Bologna, and London sold out, even the first WWE show back in the States after the European tour was done, has been sold out in Chicago.
Given the rarity of shows in Europe, while those being sold out don't come across as a surprise, the first show back stateside being sold out is a good indication for WWE before WrestleMania. The show is heated at the moment and things are working well at the moment as they company heads into WrestleMania 41.
"Barcelona: Sold Out. Bologna: Sold Out. London: Sold Out. Chicago: Sold Out. #SmackDown is live at 8/7c on @USANetwork."
What's next for WWE is uncertain, but with two more weeks left before The Show of Shows, they are likely to continue this trend. WrestleMania will determine not only the conclusion of several big stories, it will be the start of the future of the company, as the next year's shows will all depend on how the company decides to book the event.