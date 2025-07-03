Triple H makes massive change to upcoming Evolution event; drops potential spoiler

Triple H recently shared the poster for the upcoming Evolution event, which shows a major change.

It was confirmed several months ago that WWE would be presenting a second Evolution event this summer, which takes place next weekend. When the announcement was made, many fans believed that the show would be called Evolution 2, but WWE has now made a change to the name.

Obviously, this is the second Evolution since the original took place back in 2018, but WWE is instead referring to the show as Evolution 2025.

Much like regular events— like Elimination Chamber and Crown Jewel, which take place yearly—this has now adopted the same format, and Triple H could have dropped a hint that this could be a regular show.

Triple H shared the poster for the event earlier this week, confirming that there is no number linked to the event, so there could be another version of the show next year, which would be Evolution 2026.

Triple H omitted several women from the Evolution poster

The Women's Evolution gripped WWE for several years, with the women finally handed a Money in the Bank Ladder Match, their own Royal Rumble Match, a WrestleMania main event, and even their own premium live event.

In recent years, it has become business as usual for the women, but a change to make Evolution a yearly event could be a huge changeup.

While there have been mostly positive reactions to the return of the event, the release of the poster by Triple H has come with a lot of backlash, since fans noted that many familiar faces were missing.

Most notably, Women's United States Champion Guilia, Stephanie Vaquer, Asuka, and Piper Niven have all been omitted. It's unclear why these women were left out while WWE included Trish Stratus and Nikki Bella, who are major spoilers since neither woman has been officially announced to be part of the show.

