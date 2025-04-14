Triple H makes massive revelation about CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 will feature CM Punk's first WrestleMania main-event match. Triple H recently made a massive revelation about the Triple Threat match while appearing on the High Performance podcast.
CM Punk is set to face Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat match after months of tension with both superstars. Paul Heyman will be in his corner after the Second City Saint revealed the favor owed to him two weeks ago on SmackDown.
Speaking on the High Performance podcast, The Game made a massive revelation about the creative process involving Punk, Reigns, Rollins, and Heyman.
"The three of them, the four of them sit in a room and figure out exactly what they're all going to say and how they're going to say it. Who's going to say what, what the reactions are, what the emotions are going to be, how they're going to do it," said Hunter. [38:10-38:22]
It'll be interesting to see who leaves Vegas as the winner, especially now that the Wiseman owes Rollins a favor as well.
Triple H likens WWE to music, says it is evergreen
In the same interview, Triple H talked about how similar WWE is to music. He talked about the emotional connection it has with the fans. He said:
"The stuff that we do, it's evergreen. It's almost like music and where you know you're a teenager, right? The music that you listen to as a teenager at the most formative parts of your life sticks with you for the rest of your life." [6:42-6:55]
He added:
"When that song hits you're like an 18-year-old kid, right? I think our business is very much like that, that's why people will go back and watch old WrestleManias or old matches." [7:04-7:14]
It'll be interesting to see what The Game has planned for WrestleMania, with only days left for the premium live event.