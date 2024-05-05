Triple H makes massive WWE tease after Backlash 2024

Triple H is planning something after a successful Backlash Premium Live Event in France. He has now teased a massive event that could make fans in Europe happy.

The crowd inside the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France was electric through the night and literally had the ground shaking on camera during the event. Before going to Lyon for Saturday's event, WWE held a couple of live events in Bologna, Italy and Vienna, Austria. They also had SmackDown in Lyon last Friday.

In the post-Backlash press conference, Triple H teased about having more international events in the future. One of the countries the former WWE Champion mentioned as a potential destination was Italy.

"From what I heard on this tour the last few days, Italy was quite crazy. So when I get home, I will be looking heavily into Italy. I hear this a lot from people and I read it a lot. People hit me on social media from various international markets asking, 'How do we get WWE here?' You get it by doing what France did here. You get it by being loud. You get those events by being intense, by being crazy, and being passionate about WWE. I look forward to a lot more international events in the years to come," Triple H said. [33:50 - 34:40]

WWE had a successful tour of the United Kingdom a couple of weeks after WrestleMania XL. They will also have a bunch of live events in Germany later this year before Bash in Berlin. There are also premium live events in Scotland, Canada and Saudi Arabia in the current schedule.

WWE to become more global in the 'Triple H era'

Following Endeavor's acquisition of WWE back in September, the current plan is reportedly for the company to go global. It was already felt back in February when the Elimination Chamber PLE was held in Perth, Australia.

It was followed by Backlash in France last Saturday and will continue on May 25 with the King and Queen of the Ring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Clash at the Castle is next on June 15 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The international events do not stop there with Money in the Bank in Toronto, Canada in July, and Bash in Berlin in late August. The company is also scheduled to have live events in Mexico in July, and the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany in August.

It certainly feels like a change for WWE's international fans as they have something to look forward to now.