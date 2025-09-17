  • home icon
Triple H makes shocking WWE declaration: "What if I said I wanted to come back?

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Sep 17, 2025 01:12 GMT
Triple H is a 14-time World Champion [Image credits: WWE's X/Twitter and WWE NXT's Instagram]

WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, recently made a surprising statement on the NXT Homecoming Premium Live Event. The Game also had a face-off with Shawn Michaels.

With NXT Homecoming, the Stamford-based promotion is reportedly bringing back several high-profile names on the developmental show, including Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, Finn Balor, and Bianca Belair.

Triple H kicked off the episode with a promo, hyping up Homecoming. He was later joined by Shawn Michaels, who thanked The Game for making multi-billion dollar deals in the Stamford-based promotion that have helped everyone, including NXT.

The Game then told HBK that his team in the developmental brand has been doing a fantastic job, before teasing a comeback in WWE NXT to possibly take Michaels' place.

"I gotta tell ya, Shawn, you, your team, the talent, everybody has knocked it out of the park. It is the best thing on the CW. You're lighting the world on fire... But what if, just what if I said I wanted to come back? [Has a stare down with HBK]," Triple H said.
Both men had a stare down inside the ring before The Heartbreak Kid said that there would be a big problem between him and The King of Kings if the latter tried to come back.

"Well, I really didn't want this to get all uncomfortable, but then we would have a very, very big problem," HBK said.
Following this, William Regal made an appearance, jokingly calling for a WarGames match between Triple H and Shawn Michaels. However, they were then interrupted by Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. The Queen and Little Miss Bliss highlighted how impactful the women were in WWE NXT, listing some huge names, including Paige (aka Saraya). Their segment ended with Bliss claiming the women will always remain the backbone of the developmental brand.

Flair and Bliss are set to face off against The Culling (Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley) for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. It will be interesting to see who will come out on top.

