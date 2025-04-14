Triple H makes a stunning admission about his in-ring return

Triple H received a second chance at life after he recovered from a cardiac episode in the summer of 2021. Following this, he had understandably hung up his boots. He made a stunning confession about his in-ring return.

On a fantastic episode of the High Performance podcast, The King of Kings was asked about the cardiac episode and the restrictions that it puts on his life to this day, over three-and-a-half years later.

Triple H revealed that he is actually allowed to do anything he wants to do, barring wrestling. However, he made a stunning admission by stating that he has no desire to return to the ring anymore.

"I've said this a bunch. Short of the health scare, because my health is great. My heart is 100% and I'm healthy, and I do everything I want to do, except wrestle, which I don't want to do anymore anyway." (1:11:17-1:11:31)

You can watch the full video below:

Triple H reveals how the health scare gave him a new perspective on life

Continuing to talk about his health, Triple H opened up by saying that he viewed the health scare as a second chance in life and, subsequently, recalibrated his entire perspective on things.

For example, he said that when he has a bad show, he can now just look to the fact that he has a wife and three kids waiting at home. He said he has everything he could ever want and more, regardless of how bad things are. He called life a "gift" and said that despite how easy it is to rationalize it all, such incidents like the health scare fundamentally change who one is as a human being.

A few years ago, the news came out of nowhere about his health scare, and it was only revealed much later that The Game was done with his in-ring career. While he ideally would have liked to have had a farewell match similar to the one Batista had with him at WrestleMania 35, there certainly are far more important things in life than a grand wrestling match.

Either way, Triple H has reached the pinnacle of the industry in WWE many times over and one can only speculate that such a thing must have been a part of his line of reasoning when looking at life through the lens of the second chance he received.

