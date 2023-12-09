Triple H makes sudden special announcement before WWE SmackDown

Triple H just made a sudden announcement before tonight's special episode of WWE SmackDown.

Tonight, WWE is set to host its annual episode of Tribute to the Troops. This episode is a special way for the company to honor the men and women who sacrifice their lives for the country. This is an annual show that WWE puts on every year and usually takes place near an army base.

Given that tonight is a special episode, the show already boasts an impressive lineup of matches and will also see the return of CM Punk to SmackDown. Cody Rhodes is also set to make an appearance on the show, and Randy Orton will also compete for the first time since his injury. But the matches aren't the only special thing WWE has planned for the evening.

Triple H took to social media to announce that War and Treaty are set to perform a special performance to honor the U.S. Armed Forces.

"Tonight is going to be special. @warandtreaty is here for a live performance as we honor the U.S. Armed Forces on #SmackDown: Tribute to the Troops, LIVE at 8/7c on @FOXTV"

It will be interesting to see if WWE or Triple H makes any more special announcements for tonight's episode of SmackDown.

