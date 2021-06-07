Triple H makes surprise appearance at Philadelphia 76ers game

If you watched the NBA Playoffs this afternoon, you might have been surprised to see WWE's Triple H appear.

The Game appeared at the Wells Fargo Center alongside Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid to ring the "Liberty Bell" before today's match against the Atlanta Hawks.

During the pre-game warmups, Triple H came out with Joel Embiid, complete with D-Generation X entrance music and t-shirts to hype up the crowd. Triple H rang the "Liberty Bell" with his trademark sledgehammer before the game got underway.

Embiid has made it no secret that his favorite WWE Superstars of all time are Triple H and Shawn Michaels. He's recently been seen doing DX mannerisms, and clearly, that caught the attention of Triple H and WWE.

Triple H breaks out the D-Generation X gear for the NBA Playoffs

WWE issued the following statement regarding Triple H's appearance at the 76ers game earlier today:

This afternoon, WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque made a special surprise appearance alongside Philadelphia 76ers player and longtime WWE Fan Joel Embiid at today’s Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks playoff game, electrifying the arena with the ringing of the bell.

WWE has always enjoyed crossovers with mainstream sports. Triple H regularly sends out WWE Championships with custom plates to teams who win their respective championships in the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, and others every year.

This often leads to one or more of the players taking pictures with the championship, bringing attention back to WWE in the process.

