Triple H makes WWE title announcement ahead of Bash in Berlin

Triple H took to X/Twitter to make an announcement ahead of Bash in Berlin about a title. WWE's Chief Content Officer decided to talk about it.

Pete Dunne is making huge moves within WWE. Not only has he broken away from Sheamus completely to return to his roots as The Bruiserweight, but he has also made it clear that he's not someone to be messed with. He has destroyed Sheamus several times and while there appears to be a feud brewing in that direction, he has also qualified for the next round of the Intercontinental Title tournament.

Should he win the next few matches, he will get a shot at Bron Breakker's title.

However, before he can do that, he might just become a champion before that. Triple H took to his X account to make an announcement about Dunne, saying that he would be facing Je'Von Evans in a singles match to determine who would be battling for the Speed Championship this coming Friday.

"Two superstars with a ton of momentum behind them… But only one can advance to this Friday’s WWE Speed Championship Match. It’s @WWEJeVonEvans vs. @PeteDunneYxB TODAY on #WWESpeed, 12pm ET / 9am PT exclusively on @X."

Should Dunne win Friday, he has the chance to then go on and qualify for the Intercontinental Title match next week and potentially become a double champion.

Pete Dunne defeated Je'Von Evans after Triple H's announcement

Sometime after the announcement by Triple H, Pete Dunne and Je'Von Evans battled in the ring on WWE Speed.

The match was fast-paced, as such matches usually are, and close, as both stars gave it their all in the time possible. Dunne hit the Bitter End suddenly to get the win that he needed.

He will face Andrade this Friday to see if he can become the next WWE Speed Champion. Should he win, then he has the chance to become a double title holder.

