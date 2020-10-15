Triple H is the man behind WWE NXT, building up the brand from being a finishing school for Superstars who eventually move to RAW and SmackDown, to now being a brand of its own with a loyal fanbase.

The Game has helped the futures of numerous Superstars, some of whom eventually became top stars in other companies. One former WWE Superstar who was helped by Triple H during his stint with WWE is Sawyer Fulton, who now goes by the ring name Madman Fulton on IMPACT Wrestling.

Fulton was a part of the Sanity faction in NXT, before being let go by the company in 2017. In a recent interview, Fulton revealed how Triple H and NXT head coach Matt Bloom, were close to releasing him.

Why Triple H decided against firing Sawyer Fulton

Fulton, in his recent appearance on Tommy Dreamer’s ‘House of Hardcore’ podcast, said that he had heard that he was going to be let go by WWE when he was away from the ring due to an injury.

He didn't want to give up and wanted to prove them wrong, hence lost weight and thought of as many as 50 storylines, and returned once he was cleared. He met Triple H and Bloom, who told him that they were close to releasing him, but after having seen him work hard, they decided against doing it. They gave him six months to prove them wrong:

"I was pulled into an office with Hunter (Triple H) and [Matt] Bloom and I was told that they were gonna fire me. They said, ‘We legitimately had every reason. We were going to let you go the second you were healthy, but we can’t. Look how hard you worked. We see your weight loss, we see all the storylines you’re pitching. We see the work’ and they gave me six months to find something on TV, and I tried for those six months. Nothing really worked out but I don’t know." (H/T Post Wrestling)

He said that nothing worked for him and it dawned on him that he wasn't being punished because he was injured, but because he was bad. Fulton said that the lesson he learnt helped him become a better wrestler and that he is a far better wrestler now than three years ago, when he was released by WWE.

Fulton is currently with IMPACT Wrestling, having joined the company last year.