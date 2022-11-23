Triple H may have plotted to release WWE Hall of Famer, feels former manager

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the heat between Triple H and Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.

Jarrett found himself back in WWE earlier this year when the company hired him to be the Senior Vice President of Live Events. However, just three months into the role, the former Intercontinental Champion was let go by the company. During this time, he made some TV appearances and was also the guest referee for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match at SummerSlam.

In an exclusive chat with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Mantell speculated that Hunter may have gotten his DX comrade Road Dogg to replace Jarrett. Dutch felt that Jeff held Triple H responsible for his ouster from the company and that led to heat between the two men.

"I think Triple H may have been the one to kinda sponsor the ouster of Jeff from WWE," Mantell said. "At the time, Road Dogg, who is Triple H's buddy, he needed a job. So I think Jeff blames Triple H for going in after the change and saying, 'We need to put Road Dogg in Jeff's spot and we need to release Jeff.' That's what I said from the beginning because Jeff got released, and then Road Dogg moved right in. Hmm, coincidence some might say?" [From 2:30 - 4:20]

Road Dogg Brian James is the current WWE SVP of Live Events

In an interesting turn of events, soon after Jeff Jarrett's departure from the company, Road Dogg was hired as the Senior Vice President of Live Events.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Brian James aka Road Dogg has officially returned to WWE in an executive position



PWInsider broke the report, stating that the Hall of Famer had been brought back into the fold where he would be working as an executive alongside other DX stablemates Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

James has been associated with WWE for several years where he served as head of creative for SmackDown and was even a part of Hunter's team during the black and gold era of NXT.

