Triple H may sabotage R-Truth for one reason, feels veteran

After R-Truth returned following being let go from the company, there is talk of Triple H possibly sabotaging him. A veteran has now addressed this.

Vince Russo was on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, where he spoke with Dr. Chris Featherstone about how R-Truth was let go and then brought back by WWE following the backlash against the decision.

He was asked whether he felt that, since the decision to bring Truth back was not Triple H’s own, there was a chance that The Game would sabotage him. He replied that this could be the case and that if it had not been the CCO’s decision, there was a big chance that it would happen. He added that he had seen the same happen millions of times before.

“Absolutely. If it wasn’t Triple H’s call. Absolutely. I’ve seen that a million times over. When it’s not my idea, but somebody else’s? I’m going to make sure it falls flat. I’ve seen it a million times before, man.” [12:56 – 13:16]

While the question of sabotage remains uncertain for now, the star has returned and cut off his hair, giving himself a new look. What’s next for him remains to be seen, but he has now wholeheartedly embraced his new persona of Ron Killings.

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

