Triple H has a message for Jacob Fatu after Jeff Cobb's debut at WWE Backlash

Triple H sent a message to Jacob Fatu after he successfully defended the WWE United States Championship at Backlash. The closing moments of the match saw the debut of Jeff Cobb, who played a major role in The Samoan Werewolf retaining his title.

Ad

Cobb recently departed New Japan Pro-Wrestling after an eight-year stint with the company. He held the IWGP Tag Team Championship thrice and the NEVER Openweight Championship once during his time in the company, and was also a member of the United Empire faction.

Fatu, who was in action in a Fatal Four-Way Match, put the title on the line against LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre. With Knight seemingly on the verge of regaining his title, Solo Sikoa helped his Bloodline stablemate by introducing Cobb into the picture.

Ad

Trending

Ad

On X, Triple H sent a message after Jacob Fatu's win, once again calling him "The Destroyer."

"Statement. Made. @jacobfatu_wwe…The Destroyer. #AndStill #WWEBacklash," wrote Triple H.

Check out Triple H's post on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jacob Fatu is in his first reign as a singles champion in WWE. He won the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41 by dethroning LA Knight, ending his second reign with the title.

It remains to be seen what's next for The Bloodline after Cobb's debut.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More