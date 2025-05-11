Triple H has a message for Jacob Fatu after Jeff Cobb's debut at WWE Backlash

By Soumik Datta
Modified May 11, 2025 13:26 GMT
Triple H, Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa &amp; Jeff Cobb (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Triple H, Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa & Jeff Cobb (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Triple H sent a message to Jacob Fatu after he successfully defended the WWE United States Championship at Backlash. The closing moments of the match saw the debut of Jeff Cobb, who played a major role in The Samoan Werewolf retaining his title.

Cobb recently departed New Japan Pro-Wrestling after an eight-year stint with the company. He held the IWGP Tag Team Championship thrice and the NEVER Openweight Championship once during his time in the company, and was also a member of the United Empire faction.

Fatu, who was in action in a Fatal Four-Way Match, put the title on the line against LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre. With Knight seemingly on the verge of regaining his title, Solo Sikoa helped his Bloodline stablemate by introducing Cobb into the picture.

Trending
On X, Triple H sent a message after Jacob Fatu's win, once again calling him "The Destroyer."

"Statement. Made. @jacobfatu_wwe…The Destroyer. #AndStill #WWEBacklash," wrote Triple H.

Check out Triple H's post on X:

Jacob Fatu is in his first reign as a singles champion in WWE. He won the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41 by dethroning LA Knight, ending his second reign with the title.

It remains to be seen what's next for The Bloodline after Cobb's debut.

