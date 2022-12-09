Triple H might not like top champion "running from" a formidable opponent, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Triple H has changed a lot since he took charge of WWE's creative direction after Vince McMahon stepped down earlier in the year. According to industry veteran Dutch Mantell, The Game might have changed Gunther's booking recently after he watched it back.

Gunther has been one of the most indomitable forces in WWE over the past year. After Triple H took charge, he even reunited Imperium with him on the main roster, adding to his persona. He is the current Intercontinental Champion, but there was one aspect of his booking which was questioned by the fans.

When he faced Braun Strowman in a segment, the champion appeared to fear the giant and ran away. Dutch Mantell has also criticized the segment in the past.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Mantell noted how that had changed and said that Triple H probably did not like the segment after watching it back.

“I think they need to put all the steam they can on that guy. Throw it on that guy. That’s why I didn’t like him running from [Braun] Strowman. What’s he running from? He beat the hell out of Sheamus. Why would he run from Strowman? I didn’t get that... I think maybe Triple H saw that and said that’s not a good look for him. I don’t think he needs to run from anybody, to tell you the truth." (1:23 - 2:01)

Dutch Mantell disagrees with Triple H's decision to put multiple stars with Gunther

The WWE veteran went on to praise Gunther and said that he was someone who could be built and become a top star in the company.

He also talked about Imperium and how he felt the star didn't need two people with him; one was enough.

"I don’t even agree with the two guys with him, the Imperium or whatever they are called. He does not need them. He might need one, I don’t think he needs to. But I guess they make a pretty good team. But I think Gunther is one of those guys that you can take and you can build, because the people believe him, and the people he works with believe him," said Mantell. [2:02 - 2:29]

With that being the case, fans will have to wait to see how WWE moves ahead while booking Gunther. The coming months will reveal more about his future.

