"He needed to work 200+ days a year" – WWE veteran was the reason why Triple H jumped from WCW to WWE

AEW star William Regal told Triple H to jump from WCW to WWE in their early years.

Triple H is one of the most notable names from WWE. Hunter rose to prominence during the Attitude Era as a despicable heel while leading DX. The 14-time World Champion has a list of iconic moments in WWE history.

The Game has also been an influential figure in modern pro wrestling as he was the head of NXT from 2012 to 2020. However, none of this would've been possible if he had stayed with WCW. On the first episode of the Gentleman Villain podcast, Regal recalled how he asked Hunter to jump from WCW to WWE:

“He talked to me about it. There was an offer for me to go at the time, but I had a guaranteed contract with WCW and they were very good to me, and they were also getting me visas and green cards for my family. I said no [to WWE], but what [Triple H] needs to do is go to WWE. Because what he needed is what I had had for the last 10 years, he needed to work 200+ days a year." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Regal went on to praise The Game as he departed the company:

“He had all the skills there, but you get better at wrestling [when you find] what you’re good at, what you’re bad at. You make mistakes and rectify those problems and you try and work on them, and the experience makes you a better talent. He went [to WWE]. We always kept in touch and so forth.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

It would've been interesting to see the pro wrestling landscape if Triple H hadn't jumped from WCW to WWE.

Triple H and William Regal worked in NXT

When the game show format didn't work for the reboot of FCW, Triple H was put in charge, and he created a new show for newer talent in the company called NXT. The show's objective was to create superstars who could move to the main roster.

William Regal was a long-time associate and friend of Hunter who helped him on his journey to create the third brand. The Game made Regal the General Manager of NXT for almost a decade. The two superstars gave their best to make NXT the third brand in its entirety. The two worked closely and led the charge.

After Hunter was sidelined with heart issues, he stepped aside from NXT, and several of his handpicked talents, like Regal, Road Dogg, Samoa Joe, and more, were released from WWE.

In 2022, Regal joined AEW, where he currently manages the Blackpool Combat Club faction consisting of Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta.

