"Triple H must send her back to NXT," "Needs a push" - WWE fans react to record-breaking champion's current run

The tide has changed in WWE after WrestleMania XL and superstars want to cement themselves on their respective brands. Meanwhile, fans reacted to Shayna Baszler's run after failing to qualify for the semi-finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament following a stellar match against IYO SKY.

On a recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Shayna Baszler went one-on-one against IYO SKY and ended up on the losing end of the spectrum. However, the audience received the match well, as the duo reignited their past rivalry and in-ring chemistry from their time on NXT.

Shayna Baszler has been on WWE's main roster for a while, but the management's inconsistent booking has cost the star's push on different occasions. Recently, fans reacted to her latest defeat, demanding for the record-breaking NXT Women's Champion to be booked well on either brand.

"The only thing Shayna needs is good booking, and to be given her NXT gimmick again, she would be hella successful as that Queen of Spades, again," said a fan.

"I really REALLY miss Shayna’s NXT run 😓," said another fan.

The audience also wants the star to be pushed on the main roster or head to NXT.

"Shayna Bazler needs a push. I'm tired of her getting pinned. They need to make her like she was in NXT," said one fan.

"Hopefully we get a full on Shayna push her nxt run was gold," said another fan.

Shayna Baszler is the longest-reigning NXT Women's Champion due to her combined reign, and she broke Asuka's record as the longest-reigning champion. It will be interesting to see how she fares in the coming weeks.

Shayna Baszler was recently seen on WWE NXT

After a massive win over Ronda Rousey at the Biggest Party of The Summer, Shayna Baszler received a push on WWE's main roster. Later, she returned to the tag team division and aligned with Zoey Stark on Monday Night RAW.

After an on-and-off partnership with Stark, she went to the white and gold brand and aligned with Lola Vice. Baszler became her sparing partner on the brand while Vice feuded with Natalya.

Shayna Baszler has been making sporadic appearances on the developmental brand, similar to other stars on WWE's main roster. It will be interesting to see if it leads to a bigger feud with Vice or any other stars from NXT in the coming weeks.