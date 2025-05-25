Triple H must undo massive blunder from WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event 

WWE fans didn't expect Saturday Night's Main Event to turn into the spectacle that it did, with Bronson Reed and Cody Rhodes making their return, while the announcements for July's Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution finally took place.

It was a night to remember for some fans, but for others, it was ruined by Jesse Ventura on commentary. Many pointed out that the WWE legend got a lot of facts wrong, made several jokes that were not funny, talked over ring entrances and the ring announcer, and didn't know that a cage match could be won by walking out.

Social media has been flooded with requests from fans to not invite him to the next Saturday Night's Main Event in just over a month. Jesse was there as an act of nostalgia because this format of the show is about throwing back to the 80s when Saturday Night's Main Event hype was at its highest.

Will Triple H listen to fans following WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event?

Triple H has noted several times that he doesn't allow social media to book the show for him, but when Hulk Hogan was booed out of the arena a few months ago, the company opted not to invite him back again.

Ventura didn't research the wrestlers on the card last night and just spoke when he decided he wanted to, trying to steal the show from the ones who had created the event.

It was shocking that he wasn't stopped partway through the show and told when his cues to talk were, but instead he continued, and it has led to many fans pushing for him not to be invited back.

Would the event have the same feel to it if Jesse Ventura wasn't on commentary? Or does he bring more than just nostalgia?

