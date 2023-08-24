"Triple H nabbed a star," "Stays in catering for months" - Fans react to report of 34-year-old star possibly returning to WWE

Triple H changed the landscape of WWE when he took over the creative duties and brought a new regime to run the weekly product after Vince McMahon's exit last year. Fans have reacted to a new report of Kairi Sane potentially returning to the company under The Game's leadership.

In 2020, Kairi Sane left WWE after she was attacked by Bayley on an episode of Monday Night RAW during the Pandemic Era. The Pirate Princess ended her run with the company and returned to Japan, taking up residence in her old stomping grounds of STARDOM. She also became the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion for New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

According to a recent report from WON, the reason Kairi Sane reportedly re-signed with WWE is because Triple H is the head of creative in the company. The former NXT Champion reportedly signed partly due to The Game and IYO SKY's successful run on the main roster after she made her debut at last year's SummerSlam.

Check out some of the reactions below:

The WWE Universe had mixed reactions towards Kairi Sane's possible return as she was previously not used to her fullest. It will be interesting to see what The Game has in store for The Pirate Princess in her second run.

Kairi Sane and Iyo Sky had a very successful run in WWE NXT under Triple H's creative leadership

In 2017, Kairi Sane joined the company, entered the Mae Young Classic, and won the tournament. Later, IYO SKY joined the company and entered the same tournament. However, she lost to Toni Storm in the finals at Evolution 2018.

Sky and Sane were in the developmental brand at the same time under Triple H's creative leadership. The two stars also formed a tag team in NXT called Sky Pirates and dominated the brand for a while before The Pirate Princess left for the main roster.

Meanwhile, Triple H kept Sky on the developmental brand and turned her heel for a while. During the Pandemic Era, she defeated Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley to win the NXT Women's Championship. Elsewhere, Kairi Sane became the Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Asuka.

Last year, Triple H became the creative head of the company, and SKY finally received her main roster call-up alongside Dakota Kai. She joined Damage CTRL and is now the WWE Women's Champion on Friday Night SmackDown.

