"Triple H needs to fire her asap" - Fans bash 39-year-old star after embarrassing botch on WWE RAW

WWE RAW was an eventful show this week under the creative direction of Triple H. One of the most talked about parts of the program was the match between Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, which received a mixed response from fans. However, many were displeased with Jax after she seemingly botched a relatively easy move.

Nia Jax has always been a polarizing figure in pro wrestling. She has been booked as an unstoppable force since returning to the promotion for a second stint a few months back. The same was on display on the red brand this week as Jax defeated her former tag team partner, Shayna Baszler, to keep her winning run going.

The 39-year-old was involved in an embarrassing botch during the match, which was caught on camera by a fan present in attendance. While many argued that it was Baszler's fault equally, some still bashed Jax for messing up the maneuver.

Embedded below are a few of the many reactions:

Nia Jax texted Triple H for her return to WWE

Triple H has brought back a plentitude of stars since taking control of the creative team last year. He also re-signed Nia Jax a few months back, and the latter has firmly established herself as a prominent member of the WWE women's division.

In a recent interview, the former RAW Women's Champion revealed how her return materialized. Jax mentioned that she texted Triple H regarding the same:

"I remember I was talking to Sara Amato because she was my coach at NXT, and she was like, 'You look great, you look incredible. You're made for wrestling. You should try again.' 'Really? I would love to, but I'm not sure.' She was like, 'Just text Hunter [Triple H]. Text him.' I texted Hunter, 'Hey, I was wondering if you had a spot for me to come back.'"

She further detailed The Game's response to her message:

"Two minutes later, he was like, 'Yeah, let's talk. Let's chat soon.' It snowballed from there. I didn't really know when I was going to return. We just chatted about a possible time because he's so incredibly busy. Nobody knew when it was going to be. Possibly SummerSlam [2023], after SummerSlam, we didn't know. Finally, I got the call, 'Hey, you're needed.'" [H/T- Fightful]

Jax has been undefeated in singles competition since coming back to WWE. She looks ready to collide with Becky Lynch in the near future.

