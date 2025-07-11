Triple H needs to halt all WWE women's division programming, veteran says, and try a different approach (Exclusive)

WWE Evolution II is on the horizon, but ticket sales for the PLE have been far less than expected so far. According to a veteran, this was due to the lack of substance in the women's division.

While the WWE women's division is stacked with impressive talent, Dutch Mantell thinks that the storylines and booking are not on par with their potential. Having had a hand in building the TNA Knockouts division in the early 2000s, the wrestling veteran believes that the female talents' bookings at that time were far better than at present.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the former on-screen manager stated that Triple H had to stop the women's division programming in its current state and go back to the drawing board.

"Hey my group of girls, female talent in TNA is better than what WWE has right now. I am not saying better, but I am saying they had more stories. They had more rows to go down, alleys to go down. They had doors to go through. I don't know what they... They would have to stop the program right now with the girls and give each one of them a story and work on it," Mantell said. [4:28 onwards]

WWE veteran explained how he worked in TNA

According to Dutch Mantell, building one compelling storyline would provide opportunities to introduce other stars.

In the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the wrestling veteran talked about how he had started off with the Awesome Kong and Gail Kim storyline.

"Of course I started with Awesome Kong and Gail Kim, and that got them all started. And now everybody watching them, then I could introduce a new story and it would... Then I would have about three stories," he said. [4:57 onwards]

For now, it remains to be seen how Evolution II pans out this weekend on July 13.

