Triple H shares a touching story from when he first signed with WWE

Triple H is one of the greatest superstars to ever grace a WWE ring. However, before he signed with the company, The Game had a one-year stint with WCW.

He left the company in 1995 to join WWE. Unfortunately, he would not be able to perform for some time as he was under a non-compete clause. It was around this time that WWE held its final show in the Boston Garden.

The night included names like The Undertaker, Kevin Nash and Bret Hart. Triple H ended up performing as well in a match against Ray Apollo. When a fan recently posted the match card for the night on Twitter, Triple H retweeted it and shared a touching story.

"Was signed w/ WWE but still on a non compete from WCW. Called JJ Dillion & begged him & Vince to let me work this card & flew myself in. Brought my dad, 1st time he ever saw me wrestle for a big promotion live & at Boston Garden where he watched as a kid. Night I’ll never forget!" tweeted Triple H.

Triple H has come a long way since, becoming a 14-time world champion and is currently the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development in WWE.

Triple H has done great work with NXT

Since switching from a pro-wrestler's to an executive's role, Triple has gone on to do great things backstage. He is specifically credited for his work with NXT. The Cerebral Assassin transformed the black and gold brand from a reality show to a proper brand.

He has also been lavishly praised for his work in promoting women's wrestling. Many credit him for his hand in the WWE's women's revolution, having mentored the likes of Charlotte, Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks.

No matter how far you go or how successful you become, you can always come home.

Triple H will soon be immortalized in WWE's Hall of Fame as a singles competitor. But it's his body of work behind the scenes that often flies under the radar. It is hard to imagine what WWE would have been like without him.