Triple H led creative stripped former WWE Superstar of his championship ahead of failed main roster move

Former WWE Superstar Bronson Reed (a.k.a Jonah) recently revealed how Triple H and the creative department of the company's third brand, NXT, botched his move to the main roster.

Reed was signed to WWE from 2019 to 2021, where he spent the majority of his performances in NXT. During that period, he achieved many great things, most notably winning the NXT North American Championship.

His performances were heavily proclaimed by The Game, who sought to get Reed to the main roster. However, during a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, the Australian star said that his failed move to the main roster coincided with him being abruptly stripped of his title.

"I was told that ‘hey you’re being put forward to move up to RAW or SmackDown’. I started doing some dark matches and seemed like that was they way they were going. So as a fail safe for them they took the North American Championship off of me, thinking thats where i was heading but didn’t work out the way." From 5:02 to 5:19

Since leaving WWE, Reed has been performing under the ring name Jonah and has since wrestled on various other top promotions such as IMPACT and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Triple H reportedly wants Bronson Reed back in WWE

Following Vince McMahon's retirement, the King of Kings became the company's new Head of Creative as well as EVP of Talent Relations.

With his newfound power, Hunter recently brought back many top stars he has worked with on the yellow brand such as Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai and Johnny Gargno.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), reports are suggesting that Reed may be next in line to return to WWE.

Since Triple H has taken over WWE's creative, it could be argued that the overall quality of both RAW and SmackDown has improved greatly under the leadership of The Game.

