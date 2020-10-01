It can be argued whether or not NXT Superstars have a good record when it comes to moving to RAW or SmackDown. It all comes down to what one would consider successful. If it revolves around world titles, then the ratio is pretty low. General success, merch sales, and popular storylines with top talents? That's another story.

Still, the WWE Universe tends to, rightfully, get a little nervous when their favorite NXT talents move to Mondays or Fridays. Wrestlers who are treated like royalty on the Black and Gold brand sometimes get lost in the shuffle on the other brands. It is easy to do considering the overloaded amounts of talent.

Still, with many NXT fans calling him "Papa H," they have often wondered if Triple H has any say in what happens to his NXT roster members once they leave.

Triple H comments on NXT stars who move up to the main roster

During the NXT TakeOver Media Call, Triple H was asked about NXT talents moving up to the main roster, and if he has any say on the trajectory they go on when they get there.

Triple H says they do have conversations about which talent will go where and when, but he has no say about the creative when NXT talent move to RAW or SD. — Andrea Hangst (@FBALL_Andrea) September 30, 2020

According to The Game, he doesn't have much say about what RAW and SmackDown do with NXT stars once they leave the brand. Though, in that answer, it seems he may try to guide the creative teams in the best directions with them.