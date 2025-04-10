Triple H officially announces huge new six-year record at WrestleMania

Triple H has shared that a record will be made at WrestleMania after six years.

The Game stated that a record was going to be made at WrestleMania 41 with the Weeknd now making six theme songs for the show in the last six years for WWE. He said that this would mean that he would be the only artist ever in WrestleMania history to hit that record.

The Chief Content Officer also said that Timeless by The Weeknd ft Playboi Carti was now an official theme song for WrestleMania 41. Triple H indicated that the company was more than ready to keep working with the star for future theme songs for the show as well.

"Six years. Six theme songs. The only artist in WrestleMania history to hit that record. 'Timeless' by The Weeknd (feat. Playboi Carti) is an Official Theme Song of #WrestleMania. Let’s keep it going @theweeknd," Triple H wrote.

The list of the official theme songs for WrestleMania over the last six years is as follows:

Timeless by The Weeknd ft Playboi Carti - WrestleMania 2025

Gasoline by The Weeknd - WrestleMania XL

Less Than Zero by The Weeknd - WrestleMania 39

Sacrifice by The Weekend - WrestleMania 38

Save Your Tears by The Weeknd - WrestleMania 37

Blinding Lights by The Weeknd - WrestleMania 36

Before this, for WrestleMania 35, WWE had Love Runs Out by OneRepublic as their theme song last.

