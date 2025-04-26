Triple H officially confirms a major news that occurred on SmackDown involving two WWE Superstarss

Triple H sent a message to Fraxiom after their victory on WWE SmackDown. The team of Axiom and Nathan Frazer defeated Los Garza, Angel and Berto, and were officially welcomed to the blue brand.

During WrestleMania 41 week, Fraxiom lost the NXT Tag Team Championship to Hank and Tank at NXT Stand & Deliver. The two teams pushed each other to the absolute limit, and eventually, Fraxiom's second reign as the NXT Tag Team Champions came to an end after 229 days.

On X/Twitter, Triple H sent a message to Fraxiom, officially welcoming the duo to SmackDown. He also announced the beginning of a "new era" by briefly highlighting Axiom and Frazer's in-ring style.

"A new era of Innovation. Speed. Energy. Welcome to #SmackDown, Fraxiom," wrote Triple H.

The SmackDown tag team division has been incredible in recent months. The division already includes multiple talented teams, including the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits. Former champions, #DIY and The Motor City Machine Guns, will challenge Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the titles in a TLC Match.

The division also includes Pretty Deadly and the newly formed team of The Miz & Carmelo Hayes, collectively known as Melo Don't Miz.

