Triple H officially confirms a third WWE star has been added to WrestleMania title match; breaks original rule

Triple H has now confirmed that a third WWE Superstar will be competing in a title match at WrestleMania. This comes at the cost of breaking the original rule that had been in place.

Ad

The rules for the matches being set for WrestleMania were made clear. The winner of the Royal Rumble would get to face the champion of their choice at the event, while the other champion would be facing the winner of the Elimination Chamber match. For the women, Bianca Belair won the Chamber match and was going to challenge Rhea Ripley, but the latter lost her title to IYO SKY in a huge shock soon after. Belair's presence at ringside distracted her to her detriment.

Ad

Trending

Following this, Ripley made it clear that she was going to be in the title match as well and interrupted SKY and Belair's contract signing to add her name to the match. Naturally, it didn't work like that, and Ripley got another chance to compete for the title in a match against IYO SKY where Bianca Belair was the guest referee. The match ended in a Double DQ after both stars struck Belair.

Ad

This meant that Ripley's chance was gone, but with the chaos continuing, Adam Pearce added the star to the title match anyway, breaking the original rule of the Elimination Chamber match which assured Belair a singles shot at the title.

Triple H confirmed that this was officially the case and that the star would now compete against the other two at WrestleMania.

"Three pillars of the @WWE Women’s Division, all with something to prove. Ripley. Sky. Belair. #WrestleMania."

Ad

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

With Triple H confirming this, and Belair quite upset about it, there remains to be seen if there are any more changes to the WrestleMania card before the show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More