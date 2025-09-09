Triple H has officially confirmed that a major WWE Superstar will be present at Wrestlepalooza, the company's upcoming premium live event. The name in question is none other than Cody Rhodes.

Ad

The American Nightmare has not been seen on WWE programming since being attacked by Drew McIntyre on the August 8 edition of SmackDown. He teamed up with John Cena on that show to take on Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul in a tag team match. While the babyfaces were able to pick up the win via disqualification, The Scottish Warrior attacked Rhodes after the match, putting him out of action.

Cody Rhodes is currently shooting for the live-action Street Fighter movie, and the attack from Drew McIntyre was to write him off TV programming. While there has been no announcement on his return, Triple H has himself confirmed on The Pat McAfee show that The American Nightmare will be present at WrestlePalooza, which will emanate from Indianapolis.

Ad

Trending

Ad

This could mean that Cody could return on one of the weekly TV shows ahead of Wrestlepalooza or directly show up at WWE's upcoming premium live event. He is likely to face Drew McIntyre at the event, as The Scottish Warrior had earlier stated his desire to go after Rhodes' championship. Drew will be in action on SmackDown this week, where he will face Randy Orton.

Triple H has booked Cody Rhodes like a megastar in WWE

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE in 2022 after making a name for himself around the world. The American Nightmare has been one of the most strongly booked stars since his return and rarely loses his matches.

Ad

While Cody returned to the global juggernaut under Vince McMahon's creative leadership, things only got better for him when Triple H replaced his father-in-law. The former AEW EVP is already a two-time World Champion and has headlined three WrestleManias in a row. Rhodes has also been in the main event of numerous other premium live events, which shows that he's The Game's choice as the face of the company.

While Cody Rhodes is currently out of action, he is expected to return soon. The American Nightmare is already involved in a feud with Drew McIntyre, and the two are likely to settle their differences inside the squared circle at Wrestlepalooza.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More