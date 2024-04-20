Triple H officially introduces a brand new championship on SmackDown and it looks incredible

Triple H has had quite a busy last few weeks considering WrestleMania 40 and the scale of it all. Now that WrestleMania is in the rearview mirror, The Game is setting up the future, and he did just that by introducing another new championship

As expected, it was a follow-up to Monday Night RAW where The King of Kings announced the new World Tag Team Championships. It was expected that he would appear on SmackDown to announce the new WWE Tag Team Champions - giving it to SmackDown Tag Team Champions Austin Theory & Grayson Waller.

Not only did Triple H announce the new WWE Tag Team Championships, but he revealed it to be an incredibly unique throwback title - separating it from the WWE and Women's Championship:

The old Tag Team Championships used to look similar to this. Considering that the World Tag Team Titles look a lot like the World Heavyweight Title on RAW, it was assumed that the same logic would follow on SmackDown, but that wasn't the case.

After Triple H offered to shake the hands of the newly-crowned champions, they disrespected him, forcing General Manager Nick Aldis to step in and threaten to take care of them himself.

Following this, a Fatal Four-Way Match commenced between The Street Profits, New Catch Republic, Legado Del Fantasma, and AoP to determine the first title challengers.