Triple H officially makes huge SummerSlam announcement for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Triple H, the WWE CCO, has taken to social media to make a huge announcement for the Undisputed WWE Championship heading into SummerSlam. It has now been confirmed. Being the head of creative, Triple H has to keep a lot of things in mind when he's booking shows, and it seems that he already has plans ahead of Evolution and Saturday Night's Main Event.
Cody Rhodes opened this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. There, he announced that he was going to go after John Cena and the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam, now that he had won the right to do so by winning the King of the Ring Tournament.
The match was immediately officially announced by Triple H as well. He took to social media to officially confirm the match would be taking place between the two WrestleMania rivals. He said that Cody Rhodes would be facing John Cena for the second time after all for the Undisputed WWE Championship, at SummerSlam.
"Cena vs. Rhodes II. Undisputed @WWE Championship. #SummerSlam."
What happens next remains to be seen, but both stars have been trying to establish their hold on the gold. Now, it's up to Rhodes to stop Cena from retiring with the title.
One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!