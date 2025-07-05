Triple H officially makes huge SummerSlam announcement for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Triple H, the WWE CCO, has taken to social media to make a huge announcement for the Undisputed WWE Championship heading into SummerSlam. It has now been confirmed. Being the head of creative, Triple H has to keep a lot of things in mind when he's booking shows, and it seems that he already has plans ahead of Evolution and Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ad

Cody Rhodes opened this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. There, he announced that he was going to go after John Cena and the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam, now that he had won the right to do so by winning the King of the Ring Tournament.

The match was immediately officially announced by Triple H as well. He took to social media to officially confirm the match would be taking place between the two WrestleMania rivals. He said that Cody Rhodes would be facing John Cena for the second time after all for the Undisputed WWE Championship, at SummerSlam.

Ad

Trending

"Cena vs. Rhodes II. Undisputed @WWE Championship. #SummerSlam."

Expand Tweet

What happens next remains to be seen, but both stars have been trying to establish their hold on the gold. Now, it's up to Rhodes to stop Cena from retiring with the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!