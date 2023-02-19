Triple H officially signs top free agent for WWE - Reports 

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has signed many notable names for the promotion since taking over. It appears that The Game has bolstered his roster once again as free agent Cody Corino has signed with the company.

It was originally reported by Bodyslam.net that Colby Corino's NWA contract was up in December 2022 and that he would become a free agent on January 1, 2023.

Bodyslam has now reported that WWE has signed the highly touted free agent. Cassidy Haynes further reported that he would be traveling to Orlando for a tryout with WWE. He has now confirmed that earlier this week, Corino had officially signed with the Stamford-based company.

The report noted other details, stating that the 26-year-old could start with NXT in March itself. His tryouts were individual and not as part of a class of wrestlers. His last match came on the independent circuit when he defeated Kevin Ku in a Deadlock Pro-Wrestling show at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center in Concord, North Carolina.

Triple H has signed numerous names since becoming the WWE head booker

From his time in NXT, many stars waxed lyrical about Triple H. Hence, it was not surprising to see a lot of wrestlers who were released under the previous regime return to the company once The Game was in charge.

Top stars such as Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, and Karrion Kross returned to WWE in 2022 and have been given prominent television time. Bray Wyatt has gained ample freedom to showcase his creativity on SmackDown.

The likes of Dakota Kai, Emma, Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, and Chelsea Green have made a comeback. Dakota Kai, in particular, has been given a consistent push as she is currently aligned with Bayley and IYO SKY and is the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

Other returns consist of Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, B-Fab, Scarlett Bordeaux, Johnny Gargano, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. Apart from these names, Triple H also signed one of the best Mexican stars in the form of Dragon Lee. He is expected to debut in 2023 for NXT.

With a plethora of talent at his disposal, it will be interesting to see how the product evolves moving forward. Considering NXT's success in recent months, fans have ample reason to be excited about Colby Corino's signing.

What do you make of The Game's latest signing? Let us know in the comments section below.

